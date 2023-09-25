Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 5,857 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,290 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,057,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,457,000 after buying an additional 1,519,863 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.78. 734,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,279. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

