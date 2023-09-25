Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 991 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

