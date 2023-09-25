Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,368,000 after purchasing an additional 276,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.78. The stock had a trading volume of 274,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

