Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,738,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 858.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 416,594 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.96. 245,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,387. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

