Signet Financial Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.