Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,454 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,291,000 after acquiring an additional 274,970 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. 1,473,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

