Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.25. The stock had a trading volume of 109,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,117. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

