Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.40. 4,486,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,194,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

