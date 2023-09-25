Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 100,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $73.47. 76,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,637. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

