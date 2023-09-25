Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $359.08. 165,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,465. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.33.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

