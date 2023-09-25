Signet Financial Management LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $5,062,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 416,553 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.87. 1,444,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

