Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Sells 5,521 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 89,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

MGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 31,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,537. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0202 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

(Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.