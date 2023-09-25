Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.3% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $132.59. 1,016,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

