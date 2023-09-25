SimpliFi Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $55.13. 30,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

