SimpliFi Inc. Invests $378,000 in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF accounts for about 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 2,865.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF alerts:

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HIPS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,335. The company has a market cap of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Profile

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.