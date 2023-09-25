SimpliFi Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,783 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,619,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,638,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

