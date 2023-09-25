SimpliFi Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SimpliFi Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 8.8% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 431,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,873. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average is $158.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

