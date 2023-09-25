SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.42.

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. SITE Centers’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 32.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SITE Centers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 117,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

