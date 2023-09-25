Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.88.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $152,111,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,980 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.