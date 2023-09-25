SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.81 on Monday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $338,430.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,235.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $338,430.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,235.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,919.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,566 shares of company stock worth $1,163,970. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,041,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in SMART Global by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

