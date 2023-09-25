Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMAR. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.53.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

