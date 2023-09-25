Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Snam alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNMRY

Snam Stock Down 1.2 %

About Snam

Shares of SNMRY stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. Snam has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

(Get Free Report)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.