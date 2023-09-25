Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
About Snam
Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.
