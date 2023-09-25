Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 9.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $149.70 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average is $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,664 shares of company stock valued at $113,526,822 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

