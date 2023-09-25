Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,664 shares of company stock valued at $113,526,822. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.25. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.