Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCGLY

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.