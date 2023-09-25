Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading 4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Soho House & Co Inc. traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 134,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 211,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHCO. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59.
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. The firm had revenue of $288.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
