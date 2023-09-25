Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:DTC opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $407.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 72,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Solo Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Solo Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

