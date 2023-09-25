SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.56 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 30% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $14.56 million and $2.23 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

