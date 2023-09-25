Sowa Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after purchasing an additional 584,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.