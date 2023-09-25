Sowa Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,175 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

