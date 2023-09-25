Sowa Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,841,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,337. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

