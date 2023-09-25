Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $18.10 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 12.4% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $307,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,532,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

