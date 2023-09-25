Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,424 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,753,000 after purchasing an additional 319,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 210,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 116,858 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 177,135 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

