SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.81

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 13935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5,731.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

