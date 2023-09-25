SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.31. 978,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,460. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

