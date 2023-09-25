SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.5% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.75 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

