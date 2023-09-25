SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 90,421 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $2,868,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 402,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 169,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.50 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

