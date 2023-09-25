SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $28.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 699,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

