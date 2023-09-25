SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

