SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPYG stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.