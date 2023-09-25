SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $59.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.