SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.18. 35,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,050. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

