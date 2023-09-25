SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.99. 16,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,938. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

