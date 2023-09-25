SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $64.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

