SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 44,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.