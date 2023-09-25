SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $72.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.