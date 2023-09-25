Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $157.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.21.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $145.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,138 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

