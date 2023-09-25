Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $157.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $127.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.21.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,138. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 21.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 141.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

