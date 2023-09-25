Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.40

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 4711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Capital LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

