Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 3.9%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.16. 1,063,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,194,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several research firms have commented on STEM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

